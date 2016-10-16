Shawnee Shorts Film Festival coming to Murphysboro

The first ever Shawnee Shorts Film Festival will kick off at the Historic Liberty Theater in Murphysboro on April 15th, 2017.

Admission to the film fest is free to the public. If you're a filmmaker interested in submitting your work, click here.

Films should be one to thirty minutes in length. All categories will be considered, including, but not limited to narrative, documentary, animated, music video and experimental.

"We are looking for short films that exemplify originality, creativity and expressiveness. Our goal is to share the incredible talents of filmmakers, actors, writers and producers who call the beautiful Midwest home," says festival organizer Michael Ricci.

