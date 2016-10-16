National Guard Commander from Herrin, IL promoted to major

Jessica Salmo, wife of Andrew Salmo, pins the rank of major on her husband's uniform. (Source: National Guard)

A National Guard officer from Herrin, Ill. had some help from his family in receiving a tremendous honor.

Andrew Salmo, of Herrin, Illinois, the Commander of Illinois National Guard Marseilles Training Site, in Marseilles Illinois was promoted to the rank of major during a ceremony Oct. 15 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield.

He was joined by his family, friends and colleagues and pinned by his wife Jessica and 1-year-old daughter Elizabeth at the ceremony.

