2 men killed in single-vehicle crash in Williamson Co., IL

Two Illinois men were killed after a crash in Williamson County, Ill. in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 16.

According to the Williamson Co. Coroner, driver John K. Savitz, 52, of Goreville, and Wesley J. Savitz, 34, of Carbondale, were traveling north on Interstate 57 at around 1:47 a.m. when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle traveled across the median, striking the barrier and ending up in the southbound lane of I-57.

The incident is under investigation.

