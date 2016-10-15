Rend Lake College welcomes prospective students to Preview Day

All three RLC campuses will be open to the public with faculty and staff on hand from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct.10.

There will be many tours and awards for students.

For more information contact Kaylee Smith at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1264 or smithka@rlc.edu

