Dodgers start Kike Hernandez at 2B for NLCS Game 1

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have added rookie left-hander Rob Zastryzny to their roster for the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles also is going with 12 pitchers for the best-of-seven series that begins Saturday night at Wrigley Field. Outfielder-infielder Kike Hernandez and left-hander Alex Wood made the roster, while infielder Charlie Culberson and catcher Austin Barnes were left off for this round.

Los Angeles will have two catchers after going with three for the Division Series against Washington. Chicago stayed with three catchers.

Zastryzny takes the place of infielder Tommy La Stella, who appeared in one Division Series game against San Francisco. Zastryzny went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight games this year, including 3 2/3 scoreless innings at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27.

The move puts four left-handers in the Cubs' bullpen. The Dodgers hit .213 against lefty pitching this year.

This story has been corrected to show Alex Wood is a left-hander.

