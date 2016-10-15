Mayfield, KY woman turns herself in for probation violation

A Mayfield, Kentucky woman has turned herself in. She was wanted on a probation violation.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Michelle D. Sanderson, 42, was wanted on a probation violation out of Graves County.

Her original charges for being placed on probation include theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking of firearms and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

