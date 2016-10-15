Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through multiple IL co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through multiple IL counties

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

An Illinois man is in custody after leading authorities with multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois on a high-speed chase on Friday, October 15.

According to the authorities, a vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Royalton Police department around 8 p.m. Friday. Police suspected the vehicle to be involved in drug activity. The vehicle failed to yield and the pursuit continued on Rt. 149, Rt. 51 into Carbondale, Illinois and through the city's northeast side before traveling eastbound into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was able to continue evading law enforcement at Rt. 12 and Reed Station Road by driving through yards in residential areas. Royalon police continued to pursue the vehicle through both Franklin and Jackson counties.

Around 8:30 p.m., an Energy Police Department K9 unit reacquired the vehicle traveling eastbound on Rt. 13 at Cambria Road. Energy police attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle sped off.

The vehicle continued to drive through multiple traffic control devices and reached over speeds of 115 mph. The vehicle then fled northbound on Rt. 148 and traveled through Williamson, Franklin and Jefferson counties.

An officer with the Ina Police Department deployed spike stripes, causing the vehicle to lose its front driver's side tire. The pursuit then ended on Rt. 148 just south of Mount Vernon in Jefferson County.

Gary D. Perkins, of Carmi, Illinois, was taken into custody and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for injuries unrelated to the pursuit.

Perkins has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, speeding over 100mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Numerous other traffic offenses are still pending with the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office.

An investigation into drug and weapons activity remains ongoing.

The Energy Police Department was assisted by the ISP, the Royalton Police Department the Carterville Police Department, the Sesser Police Department, the Ina Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

