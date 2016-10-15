Cape Central grad in the minor leagues hosts baseball camp for k - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Central grad in the minor leagues hosts baseball camp for kids

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One Cape Girardeau native is not forgetting his roots while helping kids learn the art of baseball.

Christian Cavaness graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and has since played with the Minnesota Twins Class A affiliate Cedar Rapid Kernels, where he currently plays center field.

On Saturday, October 15, Cavaness found time to spend with some 9 to 15 year old kids to help educate them in the art of baseball at a baseball clinic in Cape Girardeau.

"It's very important that they understand how to play baseball the right way and not just out there messing around," Cavaness said. "If they understand how to play baseball the right way, they're going to be better, they're going to have more fun and that's what it's all about."

Cavaness said he hopes he can help teach these kids parts of the game they might not normally have at their level.

"A lot of coaches we talk about, they played high school and stuff but maybe if they did play single A, like this is a new era of baseball and there's new things to be taught," Wyatt Griffin said.

According to Griffin, it's not just about the education, but also about creating bonds and making friends

"I get a lot of my friends from sports and you can learn a lot of life experiences from that so I think it's very important," Griffin said.

