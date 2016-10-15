National Federation of Professional Bullriders Finals return to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Federation of Professional Bullriders Finals return to Du Quoin, IL

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The National Federation of Professional Bull Riders will have their association finals on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at the Southern Illinois Center at the Du Quoin State Fairground.

“We are thrilled to bring this event back to Du Quoin at the beautiful Southern Illinois Center," NFPB President Clint Jackson said. “Having the opportunity to partner with a community like Du Quoin makes this event even more spectacular. We are excited, our NFPB stars are excited, our fans are excited; it’s the perfect mix. We’re going to keep coming back and this event is going to keep getting even better each time we do.”

The event will feature four rounds of competition before crowning the 2016 NFPB National Bull Riding champion.

Two rounds will be held each nigh,t during which each bull rider will face two bulls.

The overall event winner will be the rider with the highest combined score from all four rounds Titles for each round winner will be awarded, as well.

The event begins both night at 7 p.m.

If purchased online, tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Ticket prices at the door are $14 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12.

