What to look for in a protein shake

Protein shakes are a great way to work more protein in your diet.

With so many options out there, how do you decide which one is the best?

Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson says there are a few things to look for on the label.

“Make sure it has about 20 grams of protein give or take, but 20 to 30 is ideal, preferably 0 grams of sugar and somewhere in the neighborhood of 5 to 10 grams of carbohydrates,” Crowson said.

Crowson says if it has more than 10 grams of carbohydrates in a protein shake, it normally comes from sugar.

There are also different types of protein.

“You’ll see ones that are whey protein isolate and then there’s the whey protein casein,” Crowson said. “The only difference between the two is a rate of digestion. The isolate digests a little quicker and the casein protein digests a little slower, but really it’s kind of insignificant.”

In the end, Crowson said it all boils down to your taste preferences.

