Crash near Hayti, MO closes portion of I-55

The MSHP is reporting that a crash near Hayti, Missouri has stalled traffic on I-55.

According to the MSHP, a portion of I-55 is down to one lane after a crash on Saturday, October 15.

There is no word at this time on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Officials with the MSHP say they expect to have the scene cleared and all lanes back open very shortly.

