Tyson Foods recall frozen popcorn chicken products due to possible contamination

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of frozen popcorn chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic.

The frozen, ready-to-eat, whole grain popcorn chicken items were produced on August 10, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 35 cases of 32.79-lb. “TYSON FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY POPCORN CHICKEN, CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with a case code of “70368/928” on the upper right hand side of the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a wholesale distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to schools and food services in Missouri and Illinois.

Label, recalled product

The problem was discovered when the establishment received a consumer complaint from a school regarding foreign material, specifically hard plastic, found inside a bag of Tyson brand whole grain popcorn chicken product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

