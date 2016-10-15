ISP: Driver left scene of crash on I-64 in Washington Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: Driver left scene of crash on I-64 in Washington Co.

Written by Amber Ruch
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is investigating after they say a driver left the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 on Friday, October 14.

According to police, at around 10:54 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Toyota Camry were going east on I-64 in the right lane approaching mile post 43.5.

The preliminary investigation showed that the truck hit the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota then went off the road to the right and overturned.

Police said the truck continued going east on I-64 for about 1 mile where it was found in the median.

They say the driver of the truck fled the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, 41-year-old Raymond McMackin, of Asheville, N.C., was not injured. His passenger, 37-year-old Danielle L. Leaver, of Davenport, Fla., had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.

