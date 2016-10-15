Ten candidates vying to become SIU homecoming king, queen

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2016 Homecoming celebration is just around the corner and 10 students are vying to become this year;'s homecoming king and queen.

The celebration begins Sunday, Oct. 16 and will through Sunday, Oct. 23 and students will be able vote online from 8 a.m. Oct. 17 through 8 a.m. Oct. 20.

The coronation will take place at halftime of the football game on Saturday, Oct. 22

The Salukis will host the Indiana State University Sycamores at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Saluki Stadium.

The 2016 SIU homecoming queen candidates, in alphabetical order with their year, hometown and major are:

Peyton Gehrs, a senior agricultural systems and education major from Highland.

Nicole Hanke, a senior civil engineering student from Carlyle.

Beryl Span, a senior criminal justice major with a minor in sociology from Chicago.

Naomi Tolbert, a junior political science and international studies major from Carbondale.

Rose Weisenstein, a senior nutrition and dietetics major from Belleville.

This year’s king candidates are:

Rudy Bacette, a senior psychology major with a minor in communication studies from Evanston.

Kenneth Hiemer, a senior history education major from Frankfort.

Jermaine D. Hughes Jr., a senior criminology and criminal justice major from Richton Park.

Philip Kains, a senior mathematics major from Springfield.

Orlando Toatley, a senior radio, television and digital media major with a speech communications minor from St. Louis.

A "Saluki State of Mind" is the theme for this year’s festivities.

Check out the complete homecoming schedule and find more information by clicking here.

