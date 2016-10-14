Woman killed, man injured after two-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Friday.

On October 14 at 5:41 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of US Highway 45 and Contest Road.

The investigation revealed Matthew Rakestraw, 24, of Mayfield, was traveling south on US Highway 45 approaching Contest Road.

Julia Pack, 68, of Paducah, was crossing US Highway 45 eastbound on Contest Road.

The two vehicles collided in the right lane of southbound US Highway 45.

Pack was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle, James Anderson, 63, of Paducah, was transported to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Matthew Rakestraw did not sustain any injuries.

Southbound traffic on US Highway 45 at Contest Road was reduced to one lane for approximately three hours to facilitate the investigation.

Assisting on scene was Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, McCracken County Coroner’s Office, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services and Lent’s Towing.

