2-car crash in McCracken Co., KY sends one man to hospital

A Paducah man was injured on Friday after a two car crash in McCracken County.

On October 14, 2016 at 6:56 p.m. deputies responded to the intersection of US-68 and the I-24 off ramp at exit 16.

Investigation showed that Jennifer Landry Ward, 23, of Calvert City was driving when she attempted to cross the east bound lanes of US-68.

Ward was exiting I-24 at the exit 16 off ramp.

Harry Thurby, 59, of Paducah was traveling east on US-68 when Ward pulled into his path. Thurby was unable to avoid collision with Ward.

Reidland Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene. Lents Towing assisted in clean up at the scene. Thurby was transported to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

