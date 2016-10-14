SIU basketball team releases statement in support of national an - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU basketball team releases statement in support of national anthem

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Southern Illinois Uniiversity Athletics) (Source: Southern Illinois Uniiversity Athletics)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University men's basketball team released a statement on Friday's Media Day, in support for standing during the national anthem.

Read the full statement here:

On behalf of the Saluki Men's Basketball Family: In light of recent events involving race relations in the United States, our team has placed an emphasis on understanding the sacrifice that men and women make every day serving our country. After in-depth discussions with members of local law enforcement and Saluki alum and veteran Harvey Welch, we have decided as a team that we will stand and place our hand over our hearts for the playing of the national anthem. 

We stand with our hand over our hearts for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner to show the utmost respect and gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve our country. We are forever indebted to the men and women who have given their lives in order for us to have the freedoms bestowed by the First Amendment. As racial injustice continues to be seen around America, it is clear that change is needed. We respect the right people have to protest, but believe the true way for change is coming together as a society. 

Before every game we walk past a quote by Rick Warren that says, "It's not about you!" We choose to embody this not only by our play on the court, but also in our actions off of it. Thank you.

According to Head Coach Barry Hinson, the players came up with the statement themselves.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly