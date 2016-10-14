1 teen killed, 1 seriously injured after crash in Scott Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 teen killed, 1 seriously injured after crash in Scott Co., MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BLODGETT, MO (KFVS) -

A teenager has died after a crash Friday afternoon in Scott County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 17-year-old Remington Lambert of Sikeston, Mo., was traveling east on County Road 506 at around 3:15 p.m., with a 14-year-old girl as his passenger.

Troopers said Remington tried to pass a vehicle and swerved to get out of the way of oncoming traffic.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the road, overturned, and ejected both occupants. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

Both were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Remington died from his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

The girl is reported to be in serious condition.

Remington was a student at Kelly High School.

