Cape Girardeau leaders want the public's input on strategic downtown plan

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
City of Cape Girardeau leaders will discuss their strategic plan update with the public on Tuesday, November 1st, 2016.

The meeting will last from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Broadway Federal located at 339 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

The meeting will allow the public to share their thoughts on how to improve downtown Cape Girardeau.

Project leaders will be on hand to make notes about those suggestions.

If a person would like to attend the meeting, but can’t, exhibits and a brief survey will be available on the Old Town Cape website and Facebook page.

