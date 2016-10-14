CN Railroad: Mechanical issue stalls train in Union Co., IL

Drivers in Union County, Illinois may have had a long wait on their hands after a train stalled on the tracks for a couple of hours on Friday, October 15.

The Anna Police Department was informed by the CN Railroad just before 6 p.m. on Friday that there was a mechanical issue involving a train in the Anna area.

According to CN Railroad, additional crews and equipment were brought in and the train was back moving just before 8 p.m.

Several railroad crossings in the area were blocked, including Kratzinger Hollow Road and Kaolin Road.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes while crews repaired the issue.

