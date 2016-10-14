Art contest wants kids to imagine a day without water

Could you imagine a day without water? Illinois American Water wants kids to try - and it's sponsoring an art contest to inspire them.

IAW is inviting 3rd, 4th and 5th graders to create artwork showing the importance of water in our every day lives.

The "Imagine a Day Without Water" art contest could help a student win $100 for their classroom.

The president of IAW expressed the importance of water to everyone, from growing crops, to drinking, to making products.

Participation in the contest is easy: students are asked to draw a picture and write one sentence the describes what water service and a day without it means to them.

Winners will be announced in November. To learn more, go to http://imagineadawithoutwater.org/.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.