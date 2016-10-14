Two Doniphan women hurt in Friday afternoon wreck

Two Doniphan women were hurt in a Friday afternoon wreck.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Alicia Bippus, 31, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kimberly Brown, 51. Both went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on MO Highway 142 about three miles east of Doniphan. Both women were wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to the crash report.

