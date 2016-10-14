Benton, MO group makes haunted house safety top priority

Haunted houses are starting to open up as people in the Heartland prepare to get spooked for Halloween.

But you may be wondering: just how safe are these places?

Benton Chamber of Commerce is making this year’s basement of horror bigger and better, but they’re also keeping their visitors' safety a top priority.

“Number one is to keep people safe, but at the same time kind of scare the pants off of them," director Matt Richbourg said.

“We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re so scared that they’ve had a bad experience, we want to them to be scared because of the adrenaline and the good things that it causes, but we want people to feel like they’re safe,” he continued.

Once someone accepts the daring challenge to enter into the point of no return, they’re escorted by a member of Benton Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout the basement, the creators use low voltage electricity and air operated lights to prevent any fires - the smoke used is asthma friendly, too.

“We try to make sure there [are] no sharp corners,"president of the Chamber of Commerce David Wilhelm said. "All the plywood is smooth... if you rub up against it everything is covered as good as we can.”

Everyone behind the masks are volunteers, and Richbourg said he guarantees it’s no one visitors should be worried about.

“We pretty much know everybody who comes through," Richbourg said. "They’re either chamber members or they’re related to chamber members if they are workers. I absolutely do not allow someone who we don’t know.”

Richbourg said they do all this because safety needs to be the last thing on your mind as you go through this spooky place, with surprises coming out of every corner.

“We’re right there on top of it," said Richbourg. "I know how to get them out here faster if we do have a problem. It makes a big difference in here.”

The haunted basement does not open up until Friday, Oct 28 at 7 p.m. The cost is $7.

You can click here for more fall and Halloween events in the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.