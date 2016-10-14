Flu shot still your best protection against the flu

For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.
For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.
A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.
A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.
Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.
Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.
A Carbondale businessman is helping organize and cover the cost of prospective Southern Illinois University Carbondale students to visit campus.
A Carbondale businessman is helping organize and cover the cost of prospective Southern Illinois University Carbondale students to visit campus.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth placed a blanketed hold on Thursday, April 19 on all positions at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth placed a blanketed hold on Thursday, April 19 on all positions at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.
The deputies were identified as Noel Ramirez and Taylor Lindsey.
The deputies were identified as Noel Ramirez and Taylor Lindsey.
The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary stay of execution by denying applications submitted Thursday to halt the execution of Walter Leroy Moody, Jr.
The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary stay of execution by denying applications submitted Thursday to halt the execution of Walter Leroy Moody, Jr.
The participating Waffle House is the nation's first location to sell beer.(Source: AP Photo/Ric Feld)
The participating Waffle House is the nation's first location to sell beer.(Source: AP Photo/Ric Feld)
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."