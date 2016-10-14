Flu shot still your best protection against the flu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flu shot still your best protection against the flu

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

The Franklin-William Bi-County Health Department is now vaccinating at both health department locations.

Flu shots are available during regular walk-in clinic hours at both health department locations.

That's Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Marion office and Tuesday and Thursday at the Benton location.

Bi-County Health will be hosting a late night flu clinic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 at the Benton office and the following day in Marion.

The Centers for Disease Control now recommends annual seasonal flu shots for everyone age 6 months and older.

The CDC recommends people get vaccinated by the end of October, if possible.

Seasonal flu shots are especially important for the very young and senior citizens, as well as anyone with chronic underlying healthy conditions.

The fee for the vaccine is $30.

If you're not able to get the vaccine this year, here are some steps to reduce transmission of flu:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water
  • Cover your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Contact your doctor if you experience severe symptoms
  • Do not share things like straws, drinking cups, etc.
  • Frequently clean commonly touched surfaces
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

