Racers return from bye week to face UT Martin

The Murray State football team will host the University of Tennessee Martin on Saturday October 15.

The Racers are coming off a bye week and have had two weeks to prepare for the Skyhawks.

Last time out, Murray State defeated Austin Peay 45-17 and hope to continue the success against Martin.

Martin enters Ohio Valley Conference play at 2-1 and have won five straight and 10 of the last 11 against Murray.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.