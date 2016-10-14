Racers return from bye week to face UT Martin

The Murray State football team will host the University of Tennessee Martin on Saturday October 15.
The Racers are coming off a bye week and have had two weeks to prepare for the Skyhawks.
Last time out, Murray State defeated Austin Peay 45-17 and hope to continue the success against Martin.
Martin enters Ohio Valley Conference play at 2-1 and have won five straight and 10 of the last 11 against Murray.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.