Benton, KY man accused of hurting 6 week old child

A Benton, Kentucky man is behind bars after a six week old infant was sent to the hospital with serious physical injuries.

According to Kentucky State Police, the child's injuries are the direct result of physical abuse.

The child's father, Johnny Arnold III, 19, faces charges of criminal abuse 1st degree.

He is in the Marshall County Detention Center.

The baby was flown to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

