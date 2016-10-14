Pro wrestling fundraiser coming to Harrisburg, IL

Professional wrestlers with ties to the WWE will be at the Harrisburg High School this weekend to raise money for the school district.

The main event will feature Superintendent Mike Gauch tag teaming with The Honky Tonk Man to take on Disco Inferno and "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

The Honky Tonk Man and Hart were prominent performers in the WWE in the 1980s.

The Honky Tonk Man still holds the WWE record for longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. He held the belt for 454 days.

Hart had a successful career as a manager, standing in the corner of tag team champions The Hart Foundation and others. He also served as Hulk Hogan's manager when Hogan signed with WCW.

The wrestling event in Harrisburg will feature five matches and will raise money to buy school supplies and athletic equipment for Harrisburg School District #3, according to promoter Bert Prentice.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 in the Harrisburg High School gymnasium.

General admission seats are $10 and can be purchased at the Harrisburg High School.

