Perryville High School Homecoming Parade scheduled for Oct. 15

The Perryville Homecoming Parade will be Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade line-up begins at 9 a.m. in Perryville City Park.

According to the school district, a softball tournament will be held in the park at the same time as the line-up for the parade.

To ease traffic in the park, the PHS Alumni Association is asking all alumni classes to pre-load as many riders onto their wagons as possible before entering the park on Saturday morning.

The Perryville Elementary School parking lot is reserved on Saturday morning for Alumni Class wagons. The school district says there's plenty of parking, which should make it easy.

As a reminder, all homecoming traffic should enter City Park at State Street and flow in one direction toward the front of the parade at Ste. Maries St.

Markers will be placed along the streets, designating spots for each decade of classes. Look for you decade and park accordingly.

All community organizations who have registered for the parade should line up beginning at the tennis court parking lot.

The school district would also like to remind everyone that no electioneering is allowed in the PHS Homecoming Parade.

