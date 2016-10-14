Marion, IL mall set for auction

The Illinois Star Centre Mall will soon be on the auction block.

The mall, built in 1991, has been under the current ownership group for about five years.

"Since acquiring the mall five years ago, we have been working to make a number of key changes to position it for long-term success. Those changes have included reworking some tenant agreements, attracting new tenants, and acquiring direct ownership of the 28-acre parking lot, which is now under contract," said Dennis Ballinger Jr., managing partner.

Ballinger said the group wants to focus on residential and single tenant commercial real estate.

Tranzon Asset Advisors out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky are in charge of the auction.

Personnel from Transon will be at the mall at 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, November 9.

The deadline for sealed bids is 3 p.m. CST on Wednesday, November 16.

You can find more information about the auction here.

The mall is still open for business.

