Drug Take Back event planned in Poplar Bluff

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration is making it easy for the public to get rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

In six years, this opportunity has been presented to the public twelve times to help prevent pill abuse and theft.

You can bring your unwanted pills for disposal to the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 1111 Poplar Street on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April, Americans turned in 447 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,400 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

Overall, in its 11 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 6.4 million pounds of pills.

