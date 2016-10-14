Park Hills man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Park Hills man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

Marcus Thompson (Source: Clinton Co., IL Jail) Marcus Thompson (Source: Clinton Co., IL Jail)
PARK HILLS, MO (KFVS) -

A Park Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex trafficking a young girl in three states.

According to the Department of Justice, Marcus DeWayne Thompson, 29, took the girl to Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana.

Thompson and his wife, Robin, committed the crime during a six-week period in June and July 2015.

Investigators said the couple took and posted sexually explicit pictures of the girl as part of an advertisement for sex.

He is also accused of having sex with the victim on several occasions.

The judge who sentenced Thompson characterized him as a predator who "sold the minor victim as a commodity."

Robin Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month.

