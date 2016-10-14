2 people injured after car crashes into Huck's Convenience Store in Eldorado

There's quite a mess to clean up after a car crashed into the Huck's Convenience Store in Eldorado early Friday morning.

According to the Eldorado Police Department, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 142.

The driver of the car told investigators the brakes on the car went out.

The driver and one person inside the store were hurt.

There were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Witnesses say the driver hit the corner of the store.

Everyone involved is said to be pretty shaken up.

