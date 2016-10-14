Gov. Rauner announces plans to turn old youth center into Life S - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Rauner announces plans to turn old youth center into Life Skills & Re-entry facility

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was in Murphysboro on Friday, October 14 to announce that the Illinois Youth Center will be reopened as a Life Skills and Re-Entry Facility.

The youth prison closed in July 2012.

Governor Pat Quinn made the decision as a part of a plan to save money.

The 160-bed facility was once home to about 50 inmates and 100 jobs.

Rauner said the new minimum security facility will prepare offenders to transition out of the corrections system.

They will have access to education, vocational, and life skills training. 300 offenders will be housed at the facility.

Last year, Illinois Representative Terri Bryant announced that she filed legislation aimed at reopening and re-purposing the Illinois Youth Center at Murphysboro. However, that measure is in the rule committee awaiting assignment to a house committee.

During Friday's press conference, Bryant said "“Reopening Murphysboro is a step in the right direction on many levels.” She went on to say, "We can now take that facility down a new path to help improve Illinois’ awful recidivism rates, creating not only correctional positions, but also positions that assist with rehabilitation, re-entry and education."

The Governor also announced that F House at Stateville Correctional Center will be closed. Rauner said it is one of the state's oldest and most costly prison housing unit.

Those that work at F House will be reassigned to existing vacant positions at Stateville.

