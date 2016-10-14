Man in custody, woman in hospital after DUI crash in McCracken County

Man in custody, woman in hospital after DUI crash in McCracken C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports a man is in custody and a woman is recovering from incapacitating injuries following a DUI single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

56-year-old James T. Schmidt reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Old Hinkleville and Buchanan Roads, causing him to crash and overturn into a ditch.

Both Schmidt and his passenger, 46-year-old Gayla A. Schmidt, were extracted from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment; James Schmidt was later released and arrested after it was determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. 

Meanwhile, Gayla Schmidt stayed at the hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. 

Both lanes of Old Hinkleville Road were blocked for about 45 minutes following the crash while officials cleared the scene. 

    •   
