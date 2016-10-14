FIRST ALERT: Rain could impact your morning commute, and Heartland Football Friday. OPEN APP for full forecast.

It is Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

A line of rain is moving through the Heartland this morning, which may affect your commute. The rest of the day will be cool and mostly gray with temps in the 60s. There’s another chance of showers for Heartland Football Friday, so keep your KFVS12 Weather App handy to find out what the weather will be like where your live tonight. FIRST ALERT: The weekend will be warmer and dryer.

Making Headlines:

Farming accident: A Patton, Mo. man was killed in a farming accident on Thursday in Bollinger County. Bradley Bollinger, 39, ran into a hay bale, causing his tractor to flip.

Behind bars: Sheriff’s deputies brought West Wild Hogs in for booking at the Polk County Jail in Lakeland. Hogs is accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl on Saturday, prompting an Amber Alert. Authorities found the two in Memphis two days later.

Recovery mode: Bermuda's government dispatched crews to clear roads and engineers to inspect infrastructure as the British territory moved to recovery quickly from Hurricane Nicole, which battered the island as a Category 3 storm. The heavy rains and wind dissipated overnight.

Making a stop: Governor Rauner is expected to make a stop in Murphysboro today, where he will make an announcement at the Illinois Youth Center. His announcement will include significant steps in reforming Illinois' criminal justice system.

