FIRST ALERT: Rain could impact your morning commute, and Heartla - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Rain could impact your morning commute, and Heartland Football Friday. OPEN APP for full forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

A line of rain is moving through the Heartland this morning, which may affect your commute. The rest of the day will be cool and mostly gray with temps in the 60s. There’s another chance of showers for Heartland Football Friday, so keep your KFVS12 Weather App handy to find out what the weather will be like where your live tonight. FIRST ALERT: The weekend will be warmer and dryer.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Farming accident: A Patton, Mo. man was killed in a farming accident on Thursday in Bollinger County. Bradley Bollinger, 39, ran into a hay bale, causing his tractor to flip.

Behind barsSheriff’s deputies brought West Wild Hogs in for booking at the Polk County Jail in Lakeland. Hogs is accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl on Saturday, prompting an Amber Alert. Authorities found the two in Memphis two days later.

Recovery mode: Bermuda's government dispatched crews to clear roads and engineers to inspect infrastructure as the British territory moved to recovery quickly from Hurricane Nicole, which battered the island as a Category 3 storm. The heavy rains and wind dissipated overnight.

Making a stop: Governor Rauner is expected to make a stop in Murphysboro today, where he will make an announcement at the Illinois Youth Center. His announcement will include significant steps in reforming Illinois' criminal justice system.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly