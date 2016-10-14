Patton man killed in farming accident

Farming accident claims the life of Patton man

A Patton, Mo. man was killed in a farming accident around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday in Bollinger County.

It happened on private property next to Highway 51 about one mile North of Patton.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Bradley Bollinger ran into a hay bale.

He was thrown from the Allis-Chalmers tractor he was driving when it overturned.

According to Bollinger County Coroner Charlie Hutchings, Bollinger died at the scene.

