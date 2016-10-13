Need money for college?

A free financial aid workshop will be held at John A. Logan College on October 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This workshop is for anyone who plans to attend an accredited college or university during the 2017-2018 academic year.

Free individualized assistance will be provided in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the one application for all of the following programs:

• Federal Pell Grant

• Federal Subsidized and Unsubsidized Stafford and Direct Loans

• Federal Perkins Loans

• Federal Work Study

• Title VII and Public Health Act Programs

• Illinois Monetary Award Program Grant

Families attending workshop should bring:

• Calculator

• Student’s driver’s license and social security numbers of student and parents

• 2015 U.S. income tax return (IRS Form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ) including schedules, for student and parents (if dependent) or spouse (if independent)

• W-2 forms and other records of money earned in 2015

• Records of untaxed income such as social security, AFDC, ADC, veterans’ benefits, workers’ compensation, disability, child support, etc. received in 2015

• Information regarding net worth of assets including investments, business, and investment farm (if not the family’s principal place of residence) and current bank balances

For further information, contact the John A. Logan College Office of Financial Aid at (618) 985-3741.

