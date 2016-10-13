Cape Girardeau man dies in Dent Co. crash

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has died in a Dent County crash.

According to Dent County Deputy Coroner Ben Pursifull, 74-year-old Kevin Gerlach was going south on Highway 119 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

The highway patrol said he was driving the 2002 Workhorse motorhome about 1 mile north of Montauk State Park at the time.

Gerlach was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday afternoon, October 13.

Deputy Coroner Pursifull said a passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Dent County sheriff's deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Montauk Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

