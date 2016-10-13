Suits for Soldiers needs clothes to help veterans adjust

Changing from one uniform to another. The change for soldiers adjusting back to civilian life can often be tough, but Farmers Insurance is looking to help soldiers who need dress clothes as they transition back.

"It is a financial strain on soldiers who get out of the military and know nothing else," said John Bosecker, a 10-year army Veteran.

"You know they fight for our country," said Marissa VanGennip. "I feel the least we could do is help them transition into civilian life."

The clothing drive needs dress clothes of all sizes and it is not limited to suits. Any clothes that are gently used and could be worn for an interview are welcome.

Army veterans are glad that the program as they have seen first hand how difficult the transition can be.

"It's tough," said Bosecker, who joined the army directly out of high school. "Especially coming straight out of high school you don't know what to expect because it's a totally different world than military."

"Transitioning to clothing which is critical," said John David Nenninger. "But in the overall scheme of things it can lose its importance."

The drive will be continuing to collect clothes until the end of November.

Some locations where you can donate include:

Jeff Essary Insurance Agency: 619 1st St, Kennett, MO 63857

Tom Smith Insurance Agency: 1 928 Golden Eagle Ct, Ste 3, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Stephanie Harbison Insurance Agency: 1901 N. Westwood, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Steve Urban Insurance Agency: 1000 Leigh Ave F, Anna, IL 62906

Marissa VanGennip Insurance Agency: 19806 State Hwy C, Advance, MO 63730

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.