Graduate program at Murray State gets reaccreditation

Murray State University’s graduate program in speech-language pathology recently received re-accreditation through the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.

Robert Lyons, assistant dean of the College of Education and Human Services and director of the Center for Communication Disorders, explains that this particular graduate program sees approximately 150 applicants each year.

“On average, 29 of those students have been accepted into the program for each of the past five years,” shared Lyons.

Faculty expertise and overall demand within the industry are contributing factors to the success of the program.

“Murray State’s graduate program in speech-language pathology is considered broad-based, meaning that students have several career options upon graduation,” offers Lyons.

The College of Education and Human Services is host to both a Speech and Hearing Clinic and a Voice and Swallowing Research Clinic. Within these settings, students gain invaluable experience with state-of-the-art equipment, including a stroboscopy unit, computerized speech lab, fiber optic rhinolaryngoscope and more. Additionally, advanced practicum opportunities exist in many area hospitals, schools, medical offices and skilled nursing environments, such as nursing homes and rehab centers. This kind of early exposure puts Murray State students ahead of the competition, ultimately making them more marketable as professionals in the field.

Murray State has maintained continued accreditation by the CAA since 1982. This current period of re-accreditation in speech-language pathology will continue until August 31, 2024, at which point Murray State will likely apply for continued accreditation. Those interested in learning more about this program may contact the College of Education and Human Services at 270-809-3060.

