Former judge in McCracken Co., KY killed in bicycle vs. car crash

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a bicycle versus motor vehicle crash that killed the cyclist, a former county court official.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of Old Cairo Road. 

Van E. Newberry, 60, of West Paducah was traveling south on Old Cairo Road (KY 305)  on a bicycle. Also traveling on the same road was Willie G. Holsapple, 68, of Paducah, in a motor vehicle.

Holsapple says that as he was passing Newberry, it appeared as if Newberry moved from the shoulder to the roadway.

Newberry’s bicycle was struck with the right front corner of Holsapple's bumper.

Newberry was thrown from the bicycle and suffered trauma to his head and chest.

Other motorists came upon the accident scene and started CPR on Newberry which was continued by emergency medical personnel until arrival at Lourdes Hospital.

Newberry was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Newberry was a former McCracken County Judge Executive.

Sheriff Jon Hayden put a statement on Facebook and called Newberry's death sudden and tragic. He went on to say that Newberry was "always looking out for the little guy."

Funeral arrangements for Newberry are incomplete at this time.

