Sikeston woman with spina bifida buys meals for officers for her birthday

A woman in Sikeston, Missouri is giving more than 100 meal certificates to officers for her birthday.

JoAnn Eastep will turn 41 on Friday, October 13.

She was born with Spina Bifida and has never walked. Doctors told her mother when she was born that she wouldn't live a month.

Eastep proved them all wrong and has not let life's lemons keep her down.

Instead of receiving gifts for her birthday, she gave the gift of 115 vouchers for a meal at the Grecian Steak House in Sikeston. Ninety of the vouchers will go to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and 25 will go to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eastep said she just wanted them to know they are appreciated.

"The reason why I'm doing this is, I hear all the bad things that happen on the news to the police officers and state troopers and I did not like what I heard and I told my mom, 'that breaks my heart.' I said I wanted to give to them and let them know, hey, there's people out there that still car," she said. "I wanted to let them know that I care and I don't want people to think that I'm doing this just because. I'm doing it because I love the officers and what they do."

She started this tradition in 2015 with vouchers for Sikeston DPS. This year she wanted to include the highway patrol.

She works all year folding clothes and saving money to buy the vouchers.

This year, the Grecian Steak House helped her with them. The vouchers pay for the meal, salad, drink and even the tip.

Next, she said she wants to raise money for Dru Hemmann, a high school volleyball player in Perryville who lost her leg in an ATV crash and is trying to buy a prosthetic leg.

