Shooting investigation underway in Mississippi County

A shooting investigation is underway right now in Mississippi County.

It happened on Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Keith Moore, the victim told emergency crews that two men wearing white masks approached him and robbed him.

The victim said one of the men shot him in the leg before driving off in a white Buick.

Sheriff Moore said the victim did not get a license plate number.

He was taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff, investigators hope to get more information from the victim once he is released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the sheriff's department at 573-683-2111.

