Anonymous tip leads to arrest of man on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

McCracken Co. officials arrested one man at his home in Melber on drug-related charges, and arrested another man, wanted for a warrant, who happened to drive by.

On October 12, 2016 at approximately 3:45 p.m., detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department acted on an anonymous tip that alleged there was illegal activity taking place at 1905 County Line Road in Melber.

This was identified as the home of Brent Doss, 45, of Melber.

Detectives were able to determine that Doss is currently on probation for a 2014 felony conviction in Graves County.

With the assistance of Probation and Parole, a home check was conducted on Doss. A condition of being on probation is that the home may be searched at any time.

The search revealed a methamphetamine smoking pipe along with other items of meth-related paraphernalia. Also found was a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition.

While detectives were at Doss’s home, a vehicle traveling past, struck a neighbors mailbox with its mirror and continued on without stopping.

Detectives pursued the vehicle, stopping it a short distance later. The vehicle was being driven by Jake Wildharbor, 22, of LaCenter, Ky.

Wildharbor had a felony probation violation warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Brent Doss was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

