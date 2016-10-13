City of Carbondale receives $708K grant

The City of Carbondale was awarded an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $708,940 grant will be used to build a new bike trail that will connect North Oakland Avenue and New Era Road.

This new path will greatly increase access to the city's northwest neighborhood as well as provide a link to the Southern Illinois Airport and surrounding areas.

Design work for the new path will begin soon with construction starting in 2018.

This is the third ITEP grant the City of Carbondale has received.

