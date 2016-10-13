Jackson Police to offer drug take back event

If you have unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs at your house, there's an upcoming opportunity for you to get rid of them for free.

The Jackson Police Department has teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to offer a prescription drug take back event on Saturday, October 22.

You can bring pills or patches to the department at 525 S. Hope Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

You can bring those pills or patches to the department, no questions asked.

It's part of an effort to prevent pill abuse and theft.

Last April, 447 tons of prescription drugs were turned in at more than 5,000 locations across the country.

Experts say you should not get rid of unused medication by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash as both methods pose potential safety and health hazards.

If you have questions about the Drug Take Back Day event, you can find more information here or you can contact Corporal Rick Whitaker at 573-243-3151 or email rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.