Man charged for vandalizing his own car, burning his garage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged for vandalizing his own car, burning his garage

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Kevin Fuller (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Kevin Fuller (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

A Weakley County man is facing some pretty serious charges after allegedly vandalizing his car, and setting a fire that destroyed it and the garage.

According to Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, Kevin Fuller called the sheriff's department on September 24 and said that someone beat his car and spray painted words on it.

The next day, he reported a fire at his home which destroyed the car and the garage and damaged the house.

That fire happened when Fuller and his 2-year-old son were inside.

During the investigation, officers asked Fuller to take a polygraph test.

After he failed the test, McGowan said that Fuller admitted to committing the vandalism and setting fire to the car.

He faces charges of vandalism over $10,000, insurance fraud, filing a false report, and aggravated arson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    The Latest: Doctor said Prince 'doesn't look really well'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:45:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:56:21 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly