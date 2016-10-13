Man charged for vandalizing his own car, burning his garage

A Weakley County man is facing some pretty serious charges after allegedly vandalizing his car, and setting a fire that destroyed it and the garage.

According to Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, Kevin Fuller called the sheriff's department on September 24 and said that someone beat his car and spray painted words on it.

The next day, he reported a fire at his home which destroyed the car and the garage and damaged the house.

That fire happened when Fuller and his 2-year-old son were inside.

During the investigation, officers asked Fuller to take a polygraph test.

After he failed the test, McGowan said that Fuller admitted to committing the vandalism and setting fire to the car.

He faces charges of vandalism over $10,000, insurance fraud, filing a false report, and aggravated arson.

