Jackson, MO man accused of DWI, growing marijuana

A Jackson, Missouri man is accused of DWI and growing marijuana at his home.

Stuart C. Johnson, 40, was charged with felony manufacturing a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was involved in a crash on Missouri State Highway 177 and County Road 605.

Deputies say he was arrested for DWI and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation led to a search warrant being issued for his home on Route V where deputies say they found an active marijuana grow operation.

Johnson's bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety and he remains in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.