13th Annual Pink Up Luncheon held on Oct. 13

The 13th Annual Pink Up Luncheon was held on Thursday, October 13 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Pink Up campaign is part of Saint Francis Medical Center's efforts to raise awareness for the top four cancers in the region: breast, lung, colon and prostate.

You can help "Pink Up" and show your support by wearing pink; "pinking up" your home; and reminding your friends to get mammograms, lung, prostate and colon cancer screenings.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.