Sikeston man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murdering his wife

A woman is dead and her husband taken into custody following an early morning homicide in Sikeston.

Man accused in shooting death of wife: "gun went off and it shot her"

A Sikeston man accused of murdering his wife in 2013 has been found guilty on three counts.

Man accused in 2013 shooting death of wife in Sikeston, MO found guilty on 3 counts

A Sikeston man will spend 55 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife.

A Cape Girardeau County jury found Stevie Cordale Lott guilty of second degree murder, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a gun.

The case was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue request.

Lott shot his wife, Nyketia Lott, in the back of the head in 2013.

He told investigators that he and his wife were arguing when "the gun went off and it shot her."

Nyketia Lott's young son was asleep in a bedroom of the home.

A judge sentenced Lott to 30 years in prison on the murder charge, 10 years for armed criminal action, and 15 years for being a felon in possession of a gun.

